Amitabh Bachchan says the prosthetics for Gulabo Sitabo took four-five hours each day

Amitabh Bachchan is quite the legendary actor who has managed to woo us with his performances in every film. While at his age it would be easier to go for the conventional roles, he never ceases to amaze us with his ability to try new things every time. For Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan had to play the role of Old Mirza and even had to change his walking posture to make it look extremely realistic.
Amitabh Bachchan surely redefines professionalism for us.
