Chandrachur Singh opens up about the lows of his career and his joint injury

Chandrachur Singh was one of the most looked-up to actors after he debuted in Maachis. The actor had given a few hits after the debut but had to take a step back due to his joint injury. After all these years, he’s finally making a comeback with Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen. Both these actors have returned to the industry after a long break and even though they never acted in a film before this, their roles are surely gripping.
Chandrachur Singh has also acted in movies like Josh and Kya Kehna.
