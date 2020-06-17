“Camps do exist”- Raveena Tandon opens up on politics, fake news and favouritism in Bollywood

On Sunday morning, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra house. The 34-year-old actor is said to have killed himself by suicide, and was reportedly taking medical help for depression. This has not only sparked wide conversations around mental health, but also initiated debates whether Bollywood is an enough kind space to be in, especially for outsiders who are working to carve their own niche.

Actor Raveena Tandon, in a series of tweets, opened up on how the speakers of truth in the industry are often cornered and how favouritism often takes an upper hand. " “mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited," the actor wrote.

“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

"When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste," she added, acknowledging how such bitter treatments can indeed impact an individual.

When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste . https://t.co/uR9usJitdb

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Raveena also wrote that work politics isn't exclusive to outsiders, and can happen to anybody. What matters is whether they are fighting it back. "It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose," her tweet read.

It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose. https://t.co/NMIkUgkLbW

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Saying that she loves the film industry, Raveena says one needs to pick his own pieces and not give up. "I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the http://world.One has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw," she signed off.

I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the https://t.co/YEXmquEDj2 has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw https://t.co/52nGxPma2m

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Also Read: International Space University pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results