Kiara Advani shares adorable pictures with her father on his birthday

Kiara Advani is one of the most fun-loving actresses who has always kept her fans entertained with her posts. She had recently started posting pictures and videos from her childhood and it went viral in no time for all the right reasons. Like most girls, Kiara is also a daddy’s little girl and has some of the cutest memories to look back to on his birthday.

As she wishes her father on his big day, Kiara has shared a few pictures including a couple of childhood pictures that will leave you smiling. She posted them with the caption, “He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!❤️”

Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!❤️

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 17, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Watch: Kiara Advani does Bharatnatyam in a ballerina’s dress in this throwback video!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results