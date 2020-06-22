Yash Raj Films submit copies of contract signed by Sushant Singh Rajput to the police 

As part of the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai Police has asked the production house Yash Raj Films to submit the copies of the contract signed by the late actor. The same was submitted by the production house on Saturday.
On June 18, Mumbai Police had demanded Yash Raj Films’ contract copies to be submitted. Sushant had reportedly signed a three-movie deal with YRF including Shudh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) and Paani. The Shekhar Kapur directorial Paani was later shelved after it was announced at Cannes Film Festival.
Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty in her statement to the police said that Sushant had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and had even asked her to do the same.
