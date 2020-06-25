Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake pushed ahead

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, several films and TV shoots were halted and movie releases have been postponed too. With restrictions being lifted slowly in the country, producers are ensuring to receive permission to resume shooting while adhering to government guidelines. Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will be delayed since the actor is yet to complete Laal Singh Chaddha shooting.

As per reports, Aamir Khan has 40 percent of shooting left for Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Hollywood flick Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The actor is certain that he won't be resuming shooting before October keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew. Since the film is scheduled for Christmas 2020 release, they might push it to 2021 Christmas.

Aamir Khan was supposed to begin shooting for Vikram Vedha remake in February 2021. But, due to his current film's condition, he has informed the producer Neeraj Pandey that he will only begin work on the thriller post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Pushkar Gayatri, the original director, will helm the remake. It marks Aamir Khan's reunion with Dil Chahta Hai co-star Saif Ali Khan.

