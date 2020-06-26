Sushant Singh Rajput had no plans to turn producer

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death everyone and anyone even closely associated with him feels entitled to tear slices out of his unfinished life and make it his own. There is a story doing the rounds that he intended to turn producer if he lived. Saying that Sushant intended to turn astronaut would make sense, since Sushant was a keen student of astronomy.
As for turning producer, Sushant very clearly denied any such plans when I last spoke to him. He also denied that his career was a casualty of any prejudice.
