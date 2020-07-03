Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War to be the first Indian film to release in Japan post Covid-19 lockdown?

Since theatres are reopening in many parts of the world, they are trying to get back to their new normal by re-releasing some of the iconic films. Japan opened its theatres in May followed by Tokyo recently. They have been screening Hollywood classics Ben Hur, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Towering Inferno in order to test the waters. As per the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War will be the first Indian film to release in Japan post Covid-19 lockdown.

If reports are anything to go by, War may hit the screens soon. They have a huge fanbase in Japan and this release will also help in reviving the theatres too. While it is yet to be confirmed, the film will reportedly release on July 17.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, the film follows an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan has been brushing up his piano skills during lockdown; may play for Krrish 4

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results