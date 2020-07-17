Bigg Boss 14: The contestants’ contracts to be revised, no weekly payments to be given

Bigg Boss 14 is set to return in September, however, the makers are still finalizing the contestants. Online auditions have begun for the same and they have been trying their best to make sure that they keep the budget as low as possible due to the financial crunch. Coming up with a new theme every year, this season will be a lot more exciting and the anticipation is sky-high since Bigg Boss 13 was a massive success. With the pandemic still around and the lockdown issues, the contestants’ contracts are being revised.

Initially, the participants were paid on a weekly basis, but that won’t be the case this time. The makers are planning to keep only 5 celebrities in this season out of 16 contestants to manage the budget well. The contestants would be eliminated based on their hygiene, and temperature checks are to be conducted on a daily basis. Given the high amount of certainty, the producers will not pay for the episodes that did not happen. If the contestant falls ill, they will be disqualified and won’t be paid. Only those with high immunity will be allowed to participate in the show.

The word is that Salman Khan will shoot for the promo from his farmhouse in Panvel where he is currently residing.

