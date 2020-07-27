Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s Squad to resume shoot in Belarus next month

Nilesh Sahay’s directorial debut Squad that marks the acting debut of Rinzing Denzongpa and stars Malvika Raaj, is all set to resume the shoot. Seventy percent of the film was shot in Belarus while the team was supposed to go back in April to shoot the rest of the film. Amidst the current pandemic situation around the globe, many industries were affected, and just as the lockdown was announced in India, several Hindi film shoots were halted too.

After more than three months, as the lockdown has been given some ease, keeping in mind the safety measures, the film industry has started their shoots with precautions. While in Mumbai few TV shoots and post-production of various films and web shows have started, Squad will resume shoot next month in Belarus.

Confirm director Nilesh Sahay, “These are unprecedented times and no one thought we would go through a crisis where each and everyone will get affected. Unfortunately, we couldn’t go back to shoot in April but we are now gearing up to resume shoot with all safety measures and protocols in place we will be one of the first major motion pictures to resume shooting first

The film is touted to be an epic action film boasting of names like stunt coordinator Kier Beck (Mad Max: Fury Road fame) working on the action sequences along with stunt crew from 6 other countries with 400 stuntmen. The film that was supposed to release this summer is eyeing a release in December 2020.

