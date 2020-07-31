Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to re-release in Netherlands

2019 saw one of the biggest biographical drama film releases with Hrithik Roshan starrer, film Super 30. Reliance Entertainment recently announced that the film is to see a re-release in the Netherlands, with Dutch subtitles in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip, and Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August 2020.
The film follows the real-life story of mathematics educator Anand Kumar and his educational program of the name Super 30. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar at the forefront and had given a spectacular performance which received a lot of admiration and appreciation from the audience.
Netherlands welcomes the haqdaars once again! #Super30 is re-releasing in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip and Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August 2020.
