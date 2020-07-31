Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to re-release in Netherlands

2019 saw one of the biggest biographical drama film releases with Hrithik Roshan starrer, film Super 30. Reliance Entertainment recently announced that the film is to see a re-release in the Netherlands, with Dutch subtitles in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip, and Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August 2020.

The film follows the real-life story of mathematics educator Anand Kumar and his educational program of the name Super 30. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar at the forefront and had given a spectacular performance which received a lot of admiration and appreciation from the audience.

This just holds testimony to the fact that film 'Super 30' has done globally well and Hrithik's marvelous performance was admired wherever it was screened! Super 30 will surely win the hearts of the audience in Netherlands as well when it releases there this 6th of August. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl, co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

