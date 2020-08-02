Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement with IMG ventures

There have been several media reports regarding Mr. Mahesh Bhatt being associated with the currently accused Mr. Sunny Verma of IMG ventures. However, the rumours and articles that have allegedly mentioned Mr. Mahesh Bhatt's name are completely false and incorrect.
Mr. Naik, legal counsel and advocate for Vishesh Films clarifies, "The allegations made against our client Mr. Mahesh Bhatt are made without verification of true and correct facts. We are taking legal action against all the news agencies who have reported false and defamatory articles."
