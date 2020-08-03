On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help a woman whose house was destroyed by the rain

Actor Sonu Sood has pledged to support a family in West Bengal whose house was destroyed by the heavy rains. Sonu came across the plight of the family through Twitter and promised to help them.
A Twitter user tagged Sonu Sood in a tweet along with a video, which read, “Sonu Sood sir, this family is in Jalpaiguri. The woman’s husband is dead. She has a small child but nothing to feed it. The rains have added to their woes. You are her last hope. Please save this family if you can, Sonu sir.” The video shared by the user showed the condition of the house post the rain.
“Let’s help our sister out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Let’s build her a new house,” Sood wrote replying to the tweet.
चलो आज रक्षा बंधन के अवसर पर असम में अपनी इस बहन का नया घर बनाते हैं। ❣️ https://t.co/ZyqgJKHQXb
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020
ALSO READ: “This birthday was special; it seemed the whole country was celebrating”, says Sonu Sood
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply