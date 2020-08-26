Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice for a song in the film Atkan Chatkan presented by AR Rahman 

Music composer AR Rahman will be presenting the upcoming ZEE5 original film Atkan Chatkan. The film narrates the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has sung a song in the soundtrack of the film composed by master percussionist Sivamani.
“Atkan Chatkan is a story that is enriched with so much heart and hope. We are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform such as ZEE5. The rhythm of these kid's dream will beat with such passion, it is a perfect example of hope,” the Oscar-winning composer said in a statement.
