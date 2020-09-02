Narcotics Control Bureau arrests alleged drug peddler in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda

It is known that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting the simultaneous investigation in connection to the alleged drug angle that has come to limelight after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As per the latest reports, NCB has arrested an alleged drug peddler in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death house manager Samuel Miranda.

A senior NCB official on request of anonymity told News 18 that “the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from the Bandra area here. The official said that the arrest was made after it started its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the drug angle came to the fore.”

The reports had stated that NCB carried out raids in Mumbai on August 27 and 28 and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested. They seized 'bud' (curated marijuana) from their possession. Upon further investigation, NCB uncovered links with Lakhani and Vilatra.

"After due procedure and taking evidence on record, Vilatra was apprehended," the official of NCB told News 18 stating they also recovered Rs 9.55 lakh, foreign currency $ 2,081, 180 British Pound and 15 Dirham.

“During questioning, Vilatra disclosed that he runs an eatery shop in Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. Based on Vilatra interrogation, Parihar was made to join the investigation. It was learnt that linkages of Parihar with the earlier accused persons on preliminary inquiry based on the details submitted by the ED, were found," the official said told the news channel.

NCB source has alleged that Parihar had connections with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

On August 26, the NCB booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others and registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered criminal against Rhea Chakraborty in drug conspiracy angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated Rakshabandhan with Mukesh Chhabra’s sister on Dil Bechara sets, photos go viral

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results