Protestors vandalise Ekta Kapoor’s home demanding a scene to be removed from Virgin Bhasskar 2

Ekta Kapoor’s show, Virgin Bhasskar 2 on AltBalaji seems to be in trouble. There’s a scene in the show where a sex racket takes place in the hostel named after one of the leaders of the Maratha Empire, Ahilyabai Holkar. The descendants of the said Maratha leader have shown utter displeasure over the scene and have demanded it to be taken off. The show’s scene hurt the descendants’ sentiments and a mob of 40-50 people vandalized Ekta Kapoor’s house.

The scenario left a few windows broken in the process. If the reports are to be believed, then Bhushansingh Raje Holkar has demanded the makers to remove the scene from the series. Ekta Kapoor issued an apology for the same and has ensured that the name has been removed along with the scene in question. Take a look at her apology.

This is the second time where Ekta Kapoor has received backlash for her content on OTT.

