Protestors vandalise Ekta Kapoor’s home demanding a scene to be removed from Virgin Bhasskar 2

Ekta Kapoor’s show, Virgin Bhasskar 2 on AltBalaji seems to be in trouble. There’s a scene in the show where a sex racket takes place in the hostel named after one of the leaders of the Maratha Empire, Ahilyabai Holkar. The descendants of the said Maratha leader have shown utter displeasure over the scene and have demanded it to be taken off. The show’s scene hurt the descendants’ sentiments and a mob of 40-50 people vandalized Ekta Kapoor’s house.
This is the second time where Ekta Kapoor has received backlash for her content on OTT.
