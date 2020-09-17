Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as brand ambassadors for JSW Paints

JSW Paints, India’s new age paints company and part of US$ 12 billion JSW Group, has signed Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassadors. The company is set to release its first-ever marketing campaign featuring both these Bollywood actors. The campaign, ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’, celebrates the diverse colours of India and encourages Indians to #EmbraceEveryColour. The integrated marketing campaign will be rolled out across the company’s current markets in South & West India starting this month and will be aired during IPL. It also features strong on-ground connections with consumers, channel partners, and influencers.

This campaign brings to life JSW Paints’ unique positioning of ‘Think Beautiful’. For years, paint companies in India have been charging varied prices for different colours. This makes certain colours inaccessible to the masses. JSW Paints’ ‘Any Colour One Price' proposition that offers 1808 colours at the same price is an industry-first offering that has disrupted the entire paints market. This unique proposition will help restore the consumer’s freedom of choice in colour.

Commenting on the new marketing campaign planned by JSW Paints, Mr. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints said, “At JSW Paints, we believe that being thoughtful is beautiful and our #EmbraceEveryColour campaign embodies this spirit. Our new campaign showcases the that India we all grew up in and live in today; a land resplendent with a multitude of colours. From the food we eat to the festivals we celebrate, to the clothes we wear, it is these very colours that make everything Indian, so beautiful. Making colours accessible to all through our “Any Colour One Price” approach is our tribute to every Indian’s love for colour. In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward.”

Commenting on her association with JSW Paints, Alia Bhatt said, “I am delighted to be associated with JSW Paints and absolutely love the thought behind the #EmbraceEveryColour campaign as it highlights the underlying message of India’s unity in diversity. I always gravitate towards cinema that has at its core an inspiring and thoughtful message for the viewers and that also reflects in the kind of work I have done. I see these values mirrored in the way JSW Paints operates its business. I look forward to a long-term association with the brand.”

JSW Paints brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I am really happy to be part of the JSW Paints family. The core of the new campaign speaks to my heart as I passionately believe in the underlying theme of #EmbraceEveryColour, which is all about unity and inclusivity. It is a beautiful concept and I am glad to be part of this. I look forward to an interesting journey with the brand ahead.”

