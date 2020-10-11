Nawazuddin Siddiqui sheds light on caste discrimination reality; says he has not been accepted by some in his village 

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has achieved fame and respect follwing his body of work in the movies said that caste system is deeply embedded in the villages and even he has not be spared the discrimination. The actor who hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh termed the recent Hathras rape incident as "very unfortunate".

In an interview with a news channel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that his grandmother was from a lower caste and that even today, they have not accepted them because of their grandmother.

The Hathras gang rape incident send shockwaves across nation. At the same time, it also shed light on the caste based violence in the country. A young Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by four upper caste men in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the incident, Siddiqui said that their artist community is also speaking out against what happened in Hathras and that it is very important to speak out. The actor further said that people on social media may say that there is no caste discrimination, but if they travel around they will see a very different reality.

The Manto actor said that the fact that he is famous does not matter to them. He said that the Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. The actor said that it exists even today.

