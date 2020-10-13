Debina Bonnerjee tests negative for COVID-19, takes to her social media to announce

A few days ago, both Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor couple had immediately quarantined themselves at home and were following the guidelines given by the medical experts. With the numbers on a constant rise, contracting the virus has become very common despite all the precautions being maintained by the actors.
Take a look at her selfie.
View this post on Instagram
Thankuuuuu all for your prayers. ????????????????????????
A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT
Debina Bonnerjee’s fans are surely going to heave a sigh of relief after this piece of news.
Also Read: Gurmeet Chowdhary & wife Debina test Covid positive
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply