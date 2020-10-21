Sanjay Dutt beats cancer, thanks everyone for prayers

Actor Sanjay Dutt, along with his wife Maanayata Dutt, recently flew to Dubai to reunite with his kids. After spending the entire lockdown in Mumbai while Maanayata & the kids were in Dubai, Sanjay had a gala time in Dubai before he came back to Mumbai to resume work on KGF Chapter 2. It is known that the Sadak 2 actor was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and had begun his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. Now, in his latest update, the actor has revealed he has emerged victorious amid the cancer battle.

In a statement put out on his social media, Sanjay Dutt said, "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way," he further wrote.

He thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of his health. "I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you ???????? pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has resumed the shooting of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt shares his new look as he gears up to resume shooting for KGF 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results