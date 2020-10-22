Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to move into new home to welcome second child

Taimur will soon have a sibling to play with. Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The couple is over the moon at the prospect of a new addition to the family. Saif apparently can’t stop fussing over his glowing Beghum.

“Two children were always a part of Kareena and Saif’s plans. Now that Taimur has completed 2, he doesn’t need his mother’s constant attention. This is the right time to bring in another childhood into the house,” a source reveals.

The Khan family is now moving into a new bigger home with more bedrooms and more space for the children to run around in.

We wish Saif and Kareena the very best and hope that Taimur’s sibling would be as big a superstar on social media as Taimur.

