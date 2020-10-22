Suniel Shetty denies being approached for Fighter

Speculative entertainment news is gaining great popularity in India. The latest “news” doing the rounds is that Suniel Shetty will play Vijay Deverakonda’s father in the Karan Johar production of the action flick Fighter.
The Jagganath Puri-directed action film has Ananya Pandey as Vijay’s co-star. I first asked Vijay about the casting coup in his film. The young superstar who is in Europe was completely clues. “I am not at all sure of this (Suniel Shetty’s presence in Fighter). I haven’t been informed.”
