Rajveer Singh replaces Karan Jotwani as the male lead in Qurbaan Hua

Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been entertaining audiences with interesting twists and turns in the life of Neel and Chahat, who have tied the nuptial knot with vested interests arising out of fierce loyalty to their respective families. While Neel wants to get to Chahat's father – Dr. Baig, the gynaecologist he holds responsible for his pregnant sister's death, Chahat is convinced she can get to the bottom of the case and clear her father's name by being a part of Neel's family.
In the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers are in for a shocking twist. While Chahat will be seen keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for Neel, Neel will meet with an accident in a factory wherein a splash of Lava will burn his face and parts of his body. Everybody will assume that they have lost Neel forever, but audiences will discover that Neel is rescued in the nick of time and having undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, will emerge as a man of altered appearance. Consequently, actor Rajveer Singh will step into the shoes of Karan Jotwani as Neel.
