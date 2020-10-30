Amid backlash, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb renamed as Laxmii

After much anticipation, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online and managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes. Akshay Kumar’s transgender character has created quite a buzz.

Today, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate, and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film – Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film. The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as Laxmii.

As per reports, the notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra on behalf of the Karni Sena. According to the notice, Laxmmi Bomb was being considered "derogatory and offensive" to Goddess Laxmi worshipped by the Hindu community. The notice also claimed that the makers deliberately used the title Laxmmi Bomb to lower the dignity of and show disrespect towards the Goddess. It also claimed that the name sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion".

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmiii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Shri Rajput Karni Sena send legal notice to Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb makers over title

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results