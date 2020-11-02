Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phonebhoot to go on floors by November end

Excel Entertainment had recently announced that Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be starring in their upcoming venture called Phonebhoot. The stills of their looks from the film went viral in no time and the trio was highly appreciated for it. Starring for the first time in a project together, they will be directed by Gurmeet Singh in this horror-comedy.

While Siddhant Chaturvedi is already in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled next, he was accompanied by the rest of the cast for an early reading session in Goa. Katrina Kaif left for the UK to visit her family soon after the initial prep and the director Gurmeet Singh is pleased with the progress so far. He has announced that the project will be going on floors in Goa by November end. Though he is taking baby steps considering the uncertainties of the pandemic, he is very excited to begin shooting for Phonebhoot.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the actress is prepping to begin shooting in Abu Dhabi.

