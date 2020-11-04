Sherni: Will Vidya Balan opt out after Vijay Raaz’s arrest?

Veteran actor Vijay Raaz was shooting for director Amit Masurkar’s Sherni in Gondia, Madhya Pradesh when the incident happened. Allegedly Raaz, who has given a slew of brilliant performances in his illustrious career, misbehaved with a female member of the unit.
Significantly no one from the film’s unit is willing to speak about the incident on record. I tried getting in touch with producer Vikram Malhotra and director Amit Masurkar. Both were evasive. In fact Malhotra wasn’t even willing to divulge the director’s name.
With Vijay Raaz being called out for sexual misconduct would Vidya immediately opt out of the film, as it is morally correct for her to do so? There is no word from her as yet. At the moment the shooting of Sherni has been stopped in Gondia. And everyone is tight-lipped.
“We’ve been told not to say anything,” frightened technician from the Sherni crew told me.
