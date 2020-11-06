Selena Gomez’ production The Broken Hearts Gallery starring Geraldine Viswanathan & Dacre Montgomery to release on November 20 in India 

From the Executive Producer Selena Gomez, here comes the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery. The film marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky and stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases the film in India on November 20!
ALSO READ: Selena Gomez sent a private message to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to call out Facebook and Instagram’s racism issue
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply