Dwayne Johnson is working on the reboot of his film The Scorpion King

Actor Dwayne Johnson may be busy with the shooting of Red Notice but he is greenlighting a lot of projects. As per the latest report on Deadline, he is working towards the reboot of The Scorpion King.

According to Variety, Johnson said, "The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today.”

“I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience,” Johnson added. Jonathan Herman penned the script for 2015’s Straight Outta Compton that received an Oscar nod.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will produce the new film under Seven Bucks’ Production along with Universal Pictures.

