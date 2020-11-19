Shah Rukh Khan to appear as Pathan in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathan produced by Yash Raj Films. Now, we have learnt that Shah Rukh Khan, too, will be returning the favour by appearing in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.
According to our sources, Shah Rukh Khan will be reprising his role from Pathan in Tiger 3 making for an epic Bollywood crossover. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the biggest superstars of Bollywood and the two being a part of a Bollywood crossover will be an absolute treat for the viewers and will contribute to the collections at the box office.
