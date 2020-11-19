Salman makes his own Sacred Games; plays a Sikh cop to Aayush Sharma’s Marathi Gangster!

The first season of the gangster drama, Sacred Games took the nation by storm with Saif Ali Khan playing a no-nonsense Sikh Cop to a Marathi Gangster played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Though the second season tanked, the two characters ended up being iconic. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Salman Khan too is all set to play a no nonsense Sikh Cop in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, which stars Aayush Sharma as a Marathi Gangster.

“The cop being Sikh is the sole reason for Salman to do Antim, as he hasn’t done a character like this before. He is beefing up, increasing his beard as he will be seen playing a tough, intense and real Sikh cop, and wear the turban too. There are larger than life elements in the script, but this cop has his own swag, and style of functioning. It’s more like how a cop would be in real life, unlike his other cops which are more commercial and heroic,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Aayush Sharma on the other hand plays a young gangster and his character too displays a lot of traits as it’s an emotional journey. “It’s more like Salman’s version of a Sikh Cop and A Marathi Gangster minus the abuses and vulgar scenes of Sacred Games. He is attempting to make an intense gangster film this time around and trying to play a rather mature character that blends well with his age. However, his cop is more of a supporting character as the entire story revolves around brother in law, Aayush Sharma’s gangster,” the source further shared. The movie is the official adaptation of Marathi Hit, Mulshi Pattern. While in the original film, the cops character was more of an extended cameo of 25 minutes, we hear, this time around, the makers have tweaked the story to make it more like a character that runs parallel to Aayush Sharma's track with a runtime of around 50 minutes. However, the gangster continues to remain the central character, just like the original film, but cops role has been increased from an extended cameo to the second most important character of the film.

The industry however is a little taken aback by Salman’s decision to play a supporting role in a film featuring a rank new comer like Aayush Sharma. “Salman’s films have been all about Salman with little scope of the actress or supporting actors. It’s surprising to see him play a supporting role at a time when his stardom is at its peak and given the age, he is just a few more years away from taking up character roles. It’s very unlike Salman’s pattern of working. Maybe it’s an emotional decision taken by him for family, just the way he used to in the early days of his career. Let’s hope this doesn’t have an impact on his standing in the industry, is a one-off scenario and we get to see Salman play kick some butts and play solo to the gallery in his other films,” the insider shared.

The movie went on floors on Sunday with Aayush Sharma shooting a chase sequence on the streets of Pune. Salman is expected to join the cast from December first week.

