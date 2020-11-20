Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh react to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari being screened for Covid warriors

A special screening of the Abhishek Sharma directed comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was organized at the PVR Juhu Mumbai on November 18 for the policemen of Mumbai, as a stressbuster.

Speaking of screening, the Abhishek Sharma directed film’s two leading men spoke on how much it matters to spread happiness among the Covid warriors. Says Manoj Bajpayee, “It's a privilege to show the film to the saviours and the warriors of these times which will go down in the history as the deadliest time. They are our icons and deserve all love care and attention from the entire society.”

Adds Diljit Dosanjh, “Asli hero toh wahin hain. Hum toh naqli hain (they are the real heroes). They are the frontline warriors. They have been fighting the Covid19 threat headlong while we have been sitting safely at home. If we can make them smile for a while, we consider ourselves blessed.”

In fact Diljit wants to show more of his film to the Covid warriors. “It’s my good fortune that most of my films are feel-good comedies. I’d rather spread sunshine during these hard times than do serious sombre films.”

Adds Shariq Patel, CEO Zee Studios (the film’s co-producers), “It was our honour and privilege to help organise this screening. These warriors have been at the forefront battling this deadly virus and we were glad to have provided a couple of hours of entertainment with our family comedy.”

