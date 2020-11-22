Christopher Nolan’s Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia to release on December 4 in India 

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, Tenet is all set to release in Indian cinemas on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen.

Earlier today, Dimple Kapadia announced the release date of Tenet in cinemas in India. “I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the 4th of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honor for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the Big screen” says Dimple.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

“We are very proud of Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature film Tenet and can’t wait for fans to see it in cinemas” – Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros. Pictures (India).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, Tenet. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing Tenet in theatres and IMAX worldwide.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tenet passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts; Warner Bros India prepared to release it in 100% of the screens!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results