Christopher Nolan’s Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia to release on December 4 in India 

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, Tenet is all set to release in Indian cinemas on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.
The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen.
“We are very proud of Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature film Tenet and can’t wait for fans to see it in cinemas” – Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros. Pictures (India).
Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, Tenet. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing Tenet in theatres and IMAX worldwide.
