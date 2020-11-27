Alia Bhatt dons the entrepreneur’s hat, launches kids-wear brand called Ed-a-mamma

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to announce that she has launched a kids-wear brand called Ed-a-mamma. The actress had been working on a venture of her own for quite some time now and the launch has surely left her ecstatic. The clothing will range for the age groups of 2-14 years and currently has a section on FirstCry. The pricing is pretty reasonable beginning at Rs. 350 and Alia’s Ed-a-mamma is expected to have its own section on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart by next year.
Alia Bhatt already has investments in StyleCracker but Ed-a-mamma happens to be fully funded by the actress and is currently functioning on a small-scale basis. Talking about the brand to another news portal, she said that she wanted to do something for the environment and so they have used organic cotton and non-plastic buttons for the range. Putting ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ to use, they use the leftover dress materials to make hair ties and bows. Every package will come with a ‘Seed ball’ that will have live seeds in it and will encourage the kids to plant trees.
