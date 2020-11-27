Alia Bhatt dons the entrepreneur’s hat, launches kids-wear brand called Ed-a-mamma

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to announce that she has launched a kids-wear brand called Ed-a-mamma. The actress had been working on a venture of her own for quite some time now and the launch has surely left her ecstatic. The clothing will range for the age groups of 2-14 years and currently has a section on FirstCry. The pricing is pretty reasonable beginning at Rs. 350 and Alia’s Ed-a-mamma is expected to have its own section on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart by next year.

Alia Bhatt already has investments in StyleCracker but Ed-a-mamma happens to be fully funded by the actress and is currently functioning on a small-scale basis. Talking about the brand to another news portal, she said that she wanted to do something for the environment and so they have used organic cotton and non-plastic buttons for the range. Putting ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ to use, they use the leftover dress materials to make hair ties and bows. Every package will come with a ‘Seed ball’ that will have live seeds in it and will encourage the kids to plant trees.

Nearly 70% of the stock of Ed-a-mamma has already been sold out since it was launched 6 weeks ago and Alia took to her Instagram today to share a few promotional pictures for the brand, take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read: Alia Bhatt enjoys Karan Johar’s book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv before heading for shoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results