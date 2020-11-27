National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor pledges his organs; Alia Bhatt raises awareness

On National Organ Donation Day (November 27), it has been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had decided to pledge his organs at an event organised by Amar Gandhi Foundation.
“Pledge & donate my organs, I hope that by me doing this it will make a difference to one person or two person lives, and it keeps going forward and it will make a difference, so please do consider pledging your organs,” Ranbir said.
The Amar Gandhi Foundation was formed by a few like-minded nephrologists who identified the need to create awareness about early detection of kidney disease to prevent dialysis and about Organ Donation and motivate people to pledge/donate organs.
