Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late Saroj Khan; says it was her wish

Ace dance choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in July after a cardiac arrest. Now, filmmaker and National award-winning choreographer Remo D'Souza is keen on making a film on the life of the late Saroj Khan. He said that it was the late choreographer's wish.
Talking to a news agency, Remo said that he had a long conversation with Saroj Khan once when she said that if someone were to make her biopic it would be him as he knows both dance and struggle.
When Saroj Khan passed away, Remo took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of old pictures with the ace choreographer and penned a heartfelt note remebering her. Take a look:
