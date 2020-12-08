Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Nanhi Kali for the education of underprivileged girls across different states in India

Anshula Kapoor's Fankind along with Taapsee Pannu has joined hands with Nanhi Kali to help provide education to underprivileged girls across different states in India. The actress would be going on a virtual date with 5 of her fans who would donate to this campaign. Taapsee, who has earlier worked in close association with Nanhi Kali, immediately got on board for this opportunity of interacting with her fans and help the young girls at the same time.

Taapsee puts a very valid point as she says, "If you educate a man you are educating an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a whole nation. We have to make sure that no young women are deprived of education. Nanhi Kali is very close to my heart and I urge my fans to come forward and donate to the best of their capacity to educate these underprivileged girls. This Christmas let's wish for a successful future for these girls. "

The campaign starts on 7th December and will end on 21st December. Project Nanhi Kali that translates to ‘a little bud’ was started in 1996 by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group with the objective of educating underprivileged girls of India. The project supports girls from low-income families to complete 10 years of formal schooling. India already has a poor sex ratio of 914 girls to every 1000 boys and poor female literacy rates of 65% and 46% in urban and rural areas respectively. The project currently supports 153,999 girls across 10 states in India including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

