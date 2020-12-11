Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms that Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19

Earlier this week, there were reports of Neetu Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19. The actress had headed off to Chandigarh for the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with the star cast including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli. Her co-star, Varun Dhawan has also tested positive for COVID-19 and as per the BMC’s orders, he was required to isolate himself and is recovering in Mumbai and is keeping his fans updated on social media.
