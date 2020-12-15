Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan gets a new release date; will now release on Dussehra, October 15 next year

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan was all set for a release on December 11, 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed by nine months to August 13, 2021, the Independence Day weekend. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively discovered that the sports drama has been postponed again and it will now arrive on October 15, the Dussehra weekend next year.
“Ajay is currently busy shooting for MayDay and will be completely occupied with the film’s shoot till February. Only after that would he be able to allot time to shoot Maidaan. Like MayDay, even Maidaan is a visual effects heavy film, and Ajay doesn’t want to compromise on any aspect of either of the two films and he has decided to push the film further by 2 months to October 15,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
Meanwhile, MayDay is confirmed for an Eid 2022 release. An official announcement of Maidaan is underway soon.
