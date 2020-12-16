Case filed against Saif Ali Khan on making Raavan ‘humane’ in Adipurush remark

Saif Ali Khan is in hot water for his remark on his upcoming film. The actor spoke to a daily recently stating that Adipurush will justify Sita's abduction and make Raavan 'humane'. Now, a case has been filed against the actor for his remark. A civil court advocate Himanshu Srivastava in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint for hurting religious sentiments.
According to the reports, the plea will be heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on December 23.
The advocate said that he is a believer of Santana Dharma and that traditionally Lord Ram is a symbol of good whereas Raavan is considered evil. He has put the names of witnesses as well who saw the interview and their religious sentiments were hurt too.
