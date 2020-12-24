Kajol’s digital debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga set for January 2021 premiere

Actress Kajol was supposed to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga, this year. In July, the streaming giant announced a plethora of line-up that included her project as well. But, it seems like the project has been pushed to January 2021.
According to a daily, Renuka Shahane revealed that the post-production was already completed and submitted to Netflix. They are yet to finalize a date. Since the majority of Netflix’s line-up has premiered released this year, Tribhanga is the only project that will have a 2021 release, though the streaming giant is yet to confirm.
A drama set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.
