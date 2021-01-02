Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone joining the Kapoor for holiday wasn’t planned

For those who are wondering what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are doing with the Kapoors, Ranbir and family, in anything-but-boring Ranthambore, here is the inside story.
It was a sheer coincidence!! Ek Ittefaq.
Says a source in the know, “Ranbir, Alia and their families had planned their holiday in Ranthambore for NewYears months in advance. Alia ran into Deepika in the last week of December and they began chatting on holiday plans for the New Year. That’s when they got to know that both of them were heading to the same destination for New Year’s.”
