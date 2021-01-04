Alia Bhatt turns down Resul Pookutty’s film

There is no truth to reports claiming that Alia Bhatt will be starring in Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa.
A source close to Alia told this writer, “She is struggling to complete her three films on the floor and not signing anything new until she sorts out the dates issues among Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajamouli’s RR and Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra.”
