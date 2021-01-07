Kapil Sharma summoned by Crime Branch to record statement in car forgery case

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police in connection with car designer Dilip Chhabria's alleged cheating and forgery case. The comedian has been called in to record his statement. Chhabria is already under the custody of the Mumbai Police.
According to reports, Kapil Sharma will be recording his statement as a witness in the case. He had earlier lodged a complaint against Chhabria.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently announced his upcoming web series with Netflix.
