Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for Aankhen 2; Gaurang Doshi might have to part with rights

In the last three years, one film that has been in the works is Aankhen 2. And believe it or not, the film has gone through several changes in its casting. While the plan was to make it with Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others, it was later being put in place with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez headlining it. Then, the film was taken to Big B and Kartik Aaryan again. But none of the associations were working out for the crew.

Now, we can reveal that the makers have taken the film to another Gen-Y actor now. "The team has now approached Sidharth Malhotra to come on board for the project. Big B has already given his nod to the film. Taking it ahead from the previous film, the second part will be a completely original script but will have the same essence and thrill elements of the original. Sidharth will essay the role of a blind man here whereas it needs to be seen if Big B plays the main villain or a protagonist this time."

The project, despite being in the works for years, has not kicked because of the legal issues it got embroiled in. The producers are planning to pay Gaurang a certain sum and get done with his involvement and go ahead without him." What we need to see now is if this gets sorted and Sid comes on board. Meanwhile, he has already made two announcements in a matter of a few weeks – Mission Majnu and Thank God.

