Nawazuddin Siddiqui flies to London for his next project, Sangeen

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is definitely a man of unmatched talents and one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor had a brilliant 2020 with back to back mind-boggling performances and blockbuster hits. For each of his performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received record-breaking applause from the critics and the audience. Rising to the top, Nawazuddin has also been felicitated with the title of Best Actor by a leading platform in 2020 for his stupendous role and noteworthy performance in Raat Akeli Hai. After having a short break due to the global pandemic, the actor has sprung back to work for his upcoming project Sangeen!

Sharing the same with audiences, the actor took to his social media platform and shared, “Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but… The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon” Sharing screen space with his Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a thought-provoking character in Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen.

2021 seems exciting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the actor already has two movies in the pipeline, apart from Sangeen i.e, Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy, Jogira Sa Ra Ra and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s drama flick No Land's Man.

