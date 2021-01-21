Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi to next be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web adaptation of the book Six Suspects

Pratik Gandhi gained overnight popularity after starring in the Sony Liv’s web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, where he played the protagonist’s role of the famous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show gained immense popularity in no time and the duo was highly lauded for their performance. Finally answering one of the most-asked questions, Pratik Gandhi’s next project’s details are here. The actor was frequently asked about his next project because his fans couldn’t wait to see him in another groundbreaking project.

Signing his next web show with Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pratik will be seen in the web adaptation of Six Suspects. The book is written by the diplomat and a well-known author, Vikas Swarup, and revolves around the son of Uttar Pradesh’s home minister who is murdered at one of his parties, and the police catch hold of six suspects carrying a gun with them with different reasons to kill him. This book is said to be a page-turner and the web adaptation by Tigmanshu will be just quite similar.

While Pratik’s role has been kept under wraps, we hear that Richa Chadha will also be playing an important role in the show, that of a Bollywood sex-symbol with a guilty secret. The show is being said to go on floors in March this year.

