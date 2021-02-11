Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to release in first week of March

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in Roohi Afzana, a film that was wrapped last year itself before the pandemic hit. While rumours were rife about the straight to the digital release, the makers waited and it seems like a theatrical release for the film will be announced soon. According to a report in a tabloid, the horror-comedy will release in the first week of March 2021.

It is on similar lines as Stree which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film will become the first movie to release in theatres after the Maharashtra government gave permission for 100 percent capacity in theatres. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

Roohi Afzana, directed by Hardik Mehta, was earlier supposed to release on June 5, 2020. This is the first time Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space. Varun Sharma is also part of the film.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys driving an electric rickshaw on the sets of Good Luck Jerry, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results