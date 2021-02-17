Jaya Bachchan returns to acting after 7 years, for the first time in Marathi

Great actress that she is, Jaya Bachchan has largely stayed away from the arc lights after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, apart from a stray Silsila here and a Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa there. She also made an exemption for Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ha. Jaya last shot for the late Rituparno Ghosh’s Sunglass in 2012 where she was paired with Naseeruddin Shah for the first time. The film never got released.
Ahire will direct Jayaji in March in a Marathi film that will be completed in only 20 days.
