Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta starrer The Wife premieres on ZEE5 on March 19

While growing up, we often heard tales of supernatural entities lurking around where we lived, just waiting to nab us at the right time. Though many say they’re just urban legends, some say ‘she’ won’t let you go! Are you ready to be haunted by your dreams? Just remember: it’s not our fault that you won’t be able to sleep at night! Debutante writer-director Sarmad Khan’s urban horror film, The Wife, premieres on March 19, 2021, only on ZEE5, produced by Zee Studios.

The horror stars Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who soon after moving into their new apartment find their idyllic life unraveling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit. When their relationship crumbles, they realize that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives. The first look of the film makes it look super intriguing, with both romance as well as an ominous undertone running through it.

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary says, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. The script is so fresh, you'll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama, and everything that you'd expect and more. I am happy to be associated with Zee Team and extremely excited for The Wife to premiere on 19th March on ZEE5. The audiences can see for themselves that it's one of a kind."

