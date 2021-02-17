Navya Nanda to join her father’s business soon, becomes the first woman in the family to take the lead

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda will not be following his footsteps of joining Bollywood, but she will be taking the reins of her father Nikhil Nanda’s business. She has recently made her Instagram account public and it consisted of all the pictures from her childhood to the most recent ones. While a lot of people were rooting for her to join the industry as her maternal family, she announced that she wants to lead her father’s business.
Navya Nanda has already been making the news with her views on social issues and the importance of feminism.
Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda pens the sweetest words for the actor along with a throwback picture
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply